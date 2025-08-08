Baldwin went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

Baldwin opened the scoring with a solo blast in the first inning off Eury Perez, his first long ball since July 9, before adding a three-run shot in the sixth for his first multi-homer game in the majors. The rookie backstop is heating up in August, batting 8-for-21 (.381) with three multi-hit performances. As Atlanta furthers from contention, Baldwin could possibly see regular at-bats versus lefties the rest of the way and may offer sneaky value if the power surge continues.