Baldwin went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and a walk in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rockies.

Baldwin continues to roll as one of fantasy's breakout players in the early part of the season. The slugging backstop now has a pair of three-hit attacks on the campaign, and Saturday was already his third four-RBI effort of 2026. Through 138 at-bats, Baldwin is hitting .312 with eight long balls, five doubles, 29 RBI and 31 runs scored.