Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Fresh off being named the NL Rookie of the Month for May, Baldwin got hold of a Zac Gallen cutter in the fourth inning and ripped it down the right-field line for his sixth homer of the season. The rookie has been splitting starts behind the plate with Sean Murphy of late, but Baldwin's been the more productive hitter with a .379/.400/.621 slash line, four homers and 10 RBI over his last 20 games.