Baldwin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

He took Brent Suter deep in the fifth inning to get Atlanta on the board. Baldwin has been starting every third contest since Sean Murphy settled back into the top spot on the depth chart in mid-April, and over his last 12 games, the rookie backstop is batting an impressive .379 (11-for-29) with all three of his homers on the season. Murphy is slashing just .204/.295/.407 with a 32.8 percent strikeout rate in 61 plate appearances during that same period, so Baldwin could begin to push his way into a more even timeshare behind the plate.