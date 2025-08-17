Braves' Drake Baldwin: Not in Sunday's lineup
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Baldwin has an .803 OPS with two homers and 12 RBI through 12 games in August, but he'll sit against Cleveland lefty Logan Allen on Sunday. Sean Murphy will do the catching for Atlanta righty Erick Fedde while batting seventh.
