Braves' Drake Baldwin: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Francisco.
Baldwin and Sean Murphy continue to alternate starts behind the dish, a trend that goes back eight games. Baldwin is in a bit of a rut, having just three hits in his last 23 at-bats. However, two of those hits were roundtrippers.
More News
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Sitting against righty•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Launches sixth homer•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Taking seat for series finale•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Taking seat for early game•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Taking seat Friday•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Remains hot with homer Saturday•