Baldwin went a combined 4-for-9 with two runs and five RBI across both games of a doubleheader sweep of Miami on Saturday.

Baldwin started at DH in the matinee before moving behind the plate for the nightcap. He was productive in both contests, driving in two runs in Game 1 and three more in Game 2. The first-year backstop has a pair of five-RBI performances across his past three games to go along with his six-RBI effort July 21 against San Francisco. He continues to be a strong contender for NL Rookie of the Year honors with a .289/.357/.477 slash line, 13 homers, 31 runs and 51 RBI over 86 contests on the campaign.