Baldwin is fine Friday after being scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League lineup due to an allergic reaction, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old had an accidental exposure to walnuts but has since recovered from the allergic reaction. Baldwin is Atlanta's top prospect and has yet to make his MLB debut, but that could change soon with No. 1 backstop Sean Murphy (rib) set to begin the season on the injured list.