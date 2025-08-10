Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Baldwin will get a chance to catch his breath after he started in each of the first four games of the series with Miami -- including both ends of Saturday's doubleheader -- while going 7-for-17 with two home runs, one walk, 10 RBI and four runs. With Baldwin resting, Sean Murphy will handle the catching duties and Marcell Ozuna will get the nod at designated hitter.