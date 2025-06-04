Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly to the bump Wednesday, but the left-handed-hitting Baldwin will take a seat for the second time in Atlanta's last four matchups with a righty. After he previously appeared content to deploy Baldwin and Sean Murphy in a platoon behind the plate, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker may be favoring more of a timeshare arrangement between the two backstops to keep both fresh. Baldwin and Murphy have now alternated starts over the last six games.