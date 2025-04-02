Baldwin is not in Atlanta's starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
The lefty-hitting Baldwin started in Atlanta's last two games, but he'll rest Wednesday as the Dodgers send southpaw Blake Snell to the mound. Chadwick Tromp will serve behind home plate and bat eighth.
