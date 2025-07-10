Baldwin went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Baldwin helped Atlanta get off to a big start, mashing a 431-foot, three-run shot to center field in the first inning. It was his second homer over his past four games, a span in which he's gone 5-for-15 with five RBI and just two strikeouts. Baldwin is making a viable case for NL Rookie of the Year honors, posting a .278/.353/.489 slash line with 11 home runs, 31 RBI and 21 runs scored over 61 games.