The Braves promoted Waters from Low-A Rome to High-A Florida on Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Waters should settle into the everyday spot in the Florida outfield that was vacated by fellow organizational top-10 prospect Cristian Pache, who earned the call to Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday. Unlike Pache, who delivers most of his value through defense, baserunning and improving contact skills, Waters projects as more of a power bat in the long run. The 19-year-old paced the South Atlantic League with 32 doubles and 47 extra-base hits while chipping in 20 stolen bases on 25 attempts.

