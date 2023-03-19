Dodd gave up a run on two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Facing a Philly lineup lacking its big names, Dodd served up a leadoff solo shot to Brandon Marsh before shaking it off and shutting down the opposition the rest of the way. It was the first run the 24-year-old southpaw has given up this spring, and his 0.69 ERA leads all qualifiers. Unfortunately for Dodd, No. 2 on that list is his competition for Atlanta's fifth starter spot, Jared Shuster (0.71 ERA). The duo's spring numbers are nearly identical across the board -- Dodd has a 15:2 K:BB through 13 innings, while Shuster has a 16:2 mark in 12.2 frames -- and with neither guy currently on the 40-man roster, the coaching staff has a very tough decision ahead of it.