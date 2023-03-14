Dodd is one of the finalists to be the fifth starter for Atlanta to open the 2023 season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Dodd appears to be one of the final two options for Atlanta to open as the fifth starter after Atlanta sent down both Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder. The left-hander has impressed this spring with an 11:0 K:BB and 0.00 ERA over 8.1 innings in three appearances, and registered a 3.36 ERA over 142 innings at three different levels in 2022. Dodd may not win the job over Shuster to open the year, but there's every reason to believe he'll make starts for Atlanta before 2023 comes to a conclusion if he doesn't.