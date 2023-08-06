Dodd (undisclosed) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Wednesday and returned to the rotation Thursday, covering three innings and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in a no-decision versus Indianapolis. He struck out one batter in the 59-pitch outing.

Dodd was making his first appearance for Gwinnett since June 22 after missing nearly six weeks due to the unspecified injury. The 26-year-old southpaw has previously made six starts for Atlanta this season, but after compiling an 8.02 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 42.2 innings through his 10 outings with Gwinnett, he's unlikely to receive another promotion anytime soon.