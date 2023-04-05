Dodd (1-0) earned the win Tuesday in St. Louis, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over five innings in a 4-1 victory. He struck out three.

The 24-year-old made Atlanta's season-opening rotation and was finally added to the MLB roster Tuesday afternoon, and he held down a strong Cardinals offense in his big-league debut. Dodd threw 52 of 73 pitches for strikes and also generated 12 whiffs. The left-hander should maintain his spot in the rotation with Max Fried (hamstring) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) on the injured list, with his next start tentatively lining up for Sunday versus San Diego.