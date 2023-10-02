Dodd (2-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out one over six innings Sunday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Dodd gave up a four-spot to the Nationals in the first inning and then allowed another run to score in the second. He was able to settle in the rest of the way, allowing three hits over the next four innings and exited with the game tied at five. It was just the second time he's lasted six innings this year and it was the fourth straight start he allowed at least four runs. The 25-year-old finishes the year with a 7.60 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB over 34.1 innings (seven starts) and should be expected to start next season at Triple-A Gwinnett.