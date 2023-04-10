Dodd (1-1) took the loss Sunday against San Diego after he gave up seven runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings.

The 24-year-old threw 60 of his 84 pitches for strikes and perhaps found too much of the plate at times, as he surrendered two homers and four doubles. Dodd allowed just one run in five frames during his MLB debut last week, and he's likely to remain in the rotation for now since Max Fried (hamstring) isn't likely to return from the injured list for at least a couple weeks.