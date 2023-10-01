Dodd was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nationals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old was previously announced as Atlanta's probable starter for Sunday, and he's now officially been added to the MLB roster. Dodd has a 7.62 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 28.1 innings (six starts) this season, but he'll receive a chance to end the campaign on a positive note with game No. 162 being meaningless for Atlanta.