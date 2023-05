Dodd will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and start against the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dodd holds a 6.46 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in the majors this season through 15.1 innings across three starts. His Triple-A numbers are similar, but he is coming off a shutout four-inning performance in his last minor-league start. That being said, Dodd offers very little fantasy value until he proves he can hold his own in the big leagues.