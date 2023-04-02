Dodd remains penciled in as Atlanta's starter for Tuesday's game at St. Louis, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 24-year-old lefty has yet to be added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters since he wasn't needed during the first four games of the season, but he'll officially have his contract selected ahead of Tuesday's contest. Dodd posted a 2.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB across 18 innings to earn a spot in the season-opening rotation, and he likely received some added job security with ace Max Fried (hamstring) likely to miss time after he suffered an injury Opening Day.