Dodd was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Dodd made his first big-league start since June versus the Pirates on Saturday, but he'll return to Triple-A after he surrendered four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. The left-hander has a 7.62 ERA and 14:11 K:BB across 28.1 frames in the majors this season, so he likely won't be atop the list of candidates should Atlanta need another spot starter down the stretch.