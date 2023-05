Dodd will be called up Thursday to start against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dodd has already made two starts for Atlanta this season, but he was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett shortly after allowing seven runs across 4.1 innings against San Diego. He's had slightly more success in the minors this season, although he gave up six runs in three innings during his most recent Triple-A appearance.