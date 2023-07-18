Triple-A Gwinnett placed Dodd on its 7-day injured list June 24 with an unspecified injury.

Dodd was included in Atlanta's season-opening rotation and made spot starts with the big club on three other occasions in May and June before being optioned to Gwinnett. Following his most recent demotion, Dodd was roughed up for eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and two walks over four innings in his lone start with Gwinnett on June 22 before he was deactivated two days later. Atlanta hasn't provided any details regarding the nature of Dodd's injury or when he might be ready to return.