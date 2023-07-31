Dodd (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment last Thursday with Atlanta's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, striking out four over 3.1 perfect innings.

Dodd's appearance in the FCL was his first at any level since June 22. He landed on Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list shortly after that outing, but based on his performance Thursday, Dodd likely isn't far away from rejoining Gwinnett's rotation. Dodd previously made five starts with Atlanta earlier in the season, but even once healthy, the lefty could find himself behind all of AJ Smith-Shawver, Michael Soroka, Allan Winans and Jared Shuster for a promotion if the big club requires another starter at any point.