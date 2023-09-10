Dodd (2-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four-plus innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Pirates.

Dodd's first major-league outing since June 14 didn't go very well. He ran into trouble in the third inning when the Pirates rallied for three runs, and more issues emerged before he got a quick hook in the fifth. The rookie left-hander has a 7.62 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings across six starts. Darius Vines allowed one run over three innings in a relief assignment Saturday, so it's unclear if Dodd will be in the mix for any starts beyond this one, especially if Kyle Wright (shoulder) is activated next week.