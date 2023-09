Dodd will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Saturday in Atlanta against the Pirates, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Dodd made the Opening Day rotation out of camp this spring, but he has posted an ugly 7.40 ERA in five major-league starts (24.1 innings) and a 6.55 ERA in 69.1 innings at Triple-A. The 25-year-old is a risky fantasy streaming option, even versus Pittsburgh.