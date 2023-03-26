Dodd is in line to open the season with Atlanta and is scheduled to start the team's fifth game of the regular season April 4 in St. Louis, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Dodd had been battling Jared Shuster for the No. 5 starter's role, but Atlanta will have room for both young arms in its season-opening rotation with the team set to skip Kyle Wright's first turn to afford him more time to get ramped back up following a shoulder injury earlier in the spring. Atlanta hasn't indicated that Wright will be placed on the injured list after he made 2.2- and four-inning spring starts over the past week, so the right-hander could be cleared to join the rotation once Shuster or Dodd's second turn comes up April 8 or 9 versus San Diego. Dodd, 24, at least earned himself a temporary spot with the big club by striking out 20 and walking just four over 18 Grapefruit League innings while holding opposing hitters to a .227 average.