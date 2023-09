Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Pirates.

Rosario snapped his 11-game homerless skid with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. He's strung together three straight multi-hit games, raising his season slash line to .266/.321/.486 through 123 games. Since the start of August, Rosario has gone 33-for-101 (.327) with 12 extra-base hits and 22 RBI.