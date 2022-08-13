site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Not starting matinee
RotoWire Staff
Rosario isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Rosario will get a breather with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami during Saturday's matinee. Robbie Grossman is starting in left field and batting sixth.
