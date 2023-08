Rosario went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 2-0 win against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Atlanta and New York combined for a meager two runs in the contest, both of which came on Rosario's 422-foot blast in the second inning. The veteran outfielder's long ball was his second in his past three games following a 14-contest stretch without a homer. Rosario is up to 18 home runs on the campaign, his most since he went deep 32 times with Minnesota in 2019.