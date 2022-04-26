Rosario is scheduled to undergo a laser procedure on his right eye within the next few days due to blurred vision.

According to the Braves, Rosario has been experiencing blurred vision and swelling in his right eye, and this procedure will help to correct the issue. The team has yet to roll out a timeline for his return, but the Phillies are expected to make a roster move Tuesday, and Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution estimates the outfielder will miss 8-to-12 weeks. Marcell Ozuna and Alex Dickerson should be in line for even more work until Rosario returns.