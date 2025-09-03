White went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

White launched his eighth homer of the year and his first since Aug. 5 versus Milwaukee. Barring an injury to any of Atlanta's key players, the 31-year-old utility man should continue to play a part-time role to close out the campaign. For the season, White is batting a poor .233 with eight doubles, three triples, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 240 at-bats (95 games).