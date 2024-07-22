Atlanta optioned White to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

After being called up from Gwinnett on July 5, White started in each of Atlanta's ensuing three games, but he quickly fell out of favor and logged just two plate appearances in total over the subsequent two weeks. White will head back to Gwinnett to pick up regular at-bats and will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to veteran Whit Merrifield, who signed a one-year deal with Atlanta on Monday and could push for playing time at second base or in the corner outfield.