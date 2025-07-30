Fedde (3-11) took the loss Tuesday against the Royals, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Making his first start since being acquired by Atlanta, Fedde struggled to settle in, surrendering all four of his runs across the first two innings, including a solo home run to Vinnie Pasquantino in the opening frame. Fedde now owns a 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 66:49 K:BB across 106.1 innings this season. The 32-year-old will aim for a sharper outing in his next turn through the rotation, scheduled for early next week against Milwaukee.