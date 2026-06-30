Braves' Ha-Seong Kim: Bound for bench Tuesday

Kim is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Kim had started in Atlanta's last four games, but he went 0-for-11 over that stretch to bring his average down to a lowly .068 for the season. Atlanta has an opening in the everyday lineup for Kim while Mauricio Dubon is needed in the outfield to help cover for the absence of Ronald Acuna (hamstring), but Kim's inability to get going at the plate has made it increasingly difficult for manager Walt Weiss to justify keeping him in the starting nine. Jorge Mateo will spell Kim at shortstop Tuesday.