Fraley went 3-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Batting eighth and getting the start in right field while Ronald Acuna received a partial breather as the designated hitter, Fraley led his new team with three knocks, although he didn't directly contribute to a 12-run eruption from the Atlanta offense. Fraley likely won't see consistent playing time with Acuna, Michael Harris and Jurickson Profar all locked into everyday roles in the outfield and the roster already having plenty of DH options, but he offers a strong bench bat against right-handed pitching -- since the start of the 2023 campaign, Fraley boasts a .772 OPS, 25 homers and 40 steals in 854 plate appearances in that split.