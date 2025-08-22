Fraley (knee) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Fraley tweaked his right knee Saturday while playing for the Reds and was designated for assignment Sunday. Atlanta picked up the veteran outfielder off waivers Tuesday, but Fraley has yet to debut. Given Atlanta has an established outfield trio of Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris and Ronald Acuna, Fraley isn't likely to see frequent playing time when healthy. However, it's unclear if he has been idle because of the knee injury or the lack of opportunity.