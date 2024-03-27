Kelenic hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Tuesday's exhibition game against the Twins.

The 24-year-old outfielder took Louie Varland deep in the third inning, giving Kelenic his first long ball of the spring. The Adam Duvall signing puts significant pressure on Kelenic to produce right away to begin the season, but after a slow start in camp while he made some swing adjustments, he went 5-for-14 over his final six spring games with a triple, Tuesday's homer, and only one strikeout.