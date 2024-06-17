Kelenic went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Rays.
The 24-year-old homered for the second straight game since moving into the leadoff spot. Kelenic has six long balls on the season, but three of them have come in the last seven games, and he's slashing .293/.341/.561 through 44 plate appearances in June.
