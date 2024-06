Kelenic (wrist) isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Kelenic made an early exit from Wednesday's contest after injuring his right wrist on a diving catch in the sixth inning. Initial X-rays came back clean immediately after the game, but Atlanta will err on the side of caution and keep him out for Thursday's series opener. Adam Duvall, Michael Harris and Brian Anderson will start across the outfield with Kelenic out.