Kelenic cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Kelenic slashed just .195/.275/.268 across 91 plate appearances at Gwinnett after being demoted to Triple-A in early August, and he's now also lost his place on the team's 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder also turned in a career-worst .531 OPS in the big leagues during the regular season and will likely need to show improvement at the plate in the minor leagues before taking another big-league at-bat.