Kelenic went 2-for-5 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Yankees.

He extended his hitting streak to eight games with another strong performance. Over 16 games in June, Kelenic is slashing .288/.333/.492 with three doubles, three homers, two steals, seven runs and seven RBI, and the 24-year-old has provided a spark for Atlanta since moving into the leadoff spot.