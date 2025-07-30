Atlanta recalled Kelenic from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Kelenic will join Atlanta as a replacement on the active roster for the injured Ronald Acuna (Achilles) and could see plenty of action in right field while Acuna recuperates. The 26-year-old Kelenic was sent down to Gwinnett in late April after slashing .167/.231/.300 with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate, and he hasn't performed much better at Gwinnett, hitting only .217/.289/.322 over 305 plate appearances.