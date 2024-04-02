Kelenic isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Left-handed starter Garret Crochet will toe the slab for the White Sox on Tuesday, meaning the left-handed bat of Kelenic will retreat to the dugout. Adam Duvall will take over in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Batting ninth in Atlanta debut•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Ends spring with first homer•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Signs of life at plate•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Will platoon in LF with Duvall•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Tough start to spring•