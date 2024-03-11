Kelenic has gone 2-for-27 (.074) through his first 10 Grapefruit League games with zero extra-base hits and a 4:7 BB:K.

Acquired from Seattle in the offseason, Kelenic is expected to fill an everyday role for Atlanta in left field, but as yet the 24-year-old hasn't found a groove at the plate. Should his spring struggles extend into the regular season, he could lose playing time and even fall into a platoon, with Marcell Ozuna potentially getting starts in left field against left-handed pitching in Kelenic's place. As yet, however, Atlanta's coaching staff hasn't seemed concerned about his performance.