Atlanta plans to platoon Kelenic in left field with new signing Adam Duvall, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said at the start of camp that the plan was to play Kelenic every day in left field. However, with Kelenic going 3-for-34 so far this spring and Duvall being available on an inexpensive one-year contract, the club has reconsidered things. Kelenic could still provide fantasy value in a long-side platoon, but it's difficult to have a ton of confidence that it will happen.