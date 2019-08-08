Walker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Walker will provide the Braves with a fresh bullpen arm ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Marlins after the team deployed five different relievers against the Twins on Wednesday. In three appearances (three innings) with the big club this season, Walker hasn't allowed a run despite his 1:3 K:BB. Austin Riley (knee) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move.

