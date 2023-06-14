Chavez avoided structural damage to his left leg Wednesday after X-rays on his shin bone returned negative, but he's scheduled to undergoing further testing, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Chavez threw just four pitches in his relief appearance Wednesday in Atlanta's 10-7 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Tigers before exiting after being struck by a comebacker. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, but the fact that he at least avoided a fracture can be taken as a positive development at this stage. Atlanta should have a better idea on whether Chavez will require at trip to the injured list based on what the upcoming tests reveal.